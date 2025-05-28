Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the financial assistance under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

According to Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, the beneficiaries will be given a "Sindoor Dani" as a present under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana', which was also a tribute to the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 51,000 was given. The financial assistance of Rs 51,000 has been increased to Rs 1 lakh... Now 'Sindoor Daani' will also be given... Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam", the UP Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attended the mass wedding ceremony organised under the CM Mass Marriage Scheme in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi distributed gifts to 1200 newly-wedded couples who were beneficiaries of the scheme. The CM said he cannot attend individual weddings, but for this mass wedding ceremony, he left all the work in Lucknow and came to bless the brides.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Rocket Crashes Into Indian Ocean After Spinning Out of Control on 9th Test Flight, Elon Musk Reacts.

He added that in these marriages, there is no dowry and no child marriage, also there are no restrictions on caste, region, or religion. Promoting the CM Mass Marriage Scheme, he said, "As per their rituals, wherever ten or more couples will register their marriages, the administration is ready to support the mass wedding ceremonies."

He further said, "Before 2017, only Rs 20,000 were offered as support for marriages of SC/ST women. The amount was always delayed and sometimes not even received by the beneficiaries. But today, the bride gets Rs 60,000 in the bank along with clothes and jewellery for the couple."

Addressing the gathering, he added, "We started the scheme in 2017, at that time we decided Rs 35,000 as the amount, which was later raised to Rs 51,000. Today, this amount has been raised to Rs 1 lakh since April. A good government does development, welfare of the poor, paves the way to the public's prosperity and improves security. We have witnessed change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Government schemes have uplifted 25 crores nationwide from poverty, while 6 crore people have been uplifted in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)