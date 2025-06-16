India News | UP Government Purchasing Maize from Farmers at MSP for First Time in History

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. This purchase started from June 15 and will continue till July 31. Purchase will occur at the centres from 9 am to 6 pm. Under the marketing year 2024-25, maize will be purchased from farmers at Rs 2225 per quintal.

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2025 12:10 PM IST
India News | UP Government Purchasing Maize from Farmers at MSP for First Time in History
Representative Image

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is constantly striving to improve the prosperity of farmers. For the first time in the Rabi crop season, the government is purchasing maize directly from the farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

This purchase started from June 15 and will continue till July 31. Purchase will occur at the centres from 9 am to 6 pm. Under the marketing year 2024-25, maize will be purchased from farmers at Rs 2225 per quintal.

It is worth noting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently reached Auraiya, inquired about the farmers' maize cultivation and assured them that the government would regularly pave the way for their progress and prosperity.

The UP Government is purchasing maize in the following districts: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Hathras, Mainpuri

    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, is constantly striving to improve the prosperity of farmers. For the first time in the Rabi crop season, the government is purchasing maize directly from the farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

    This purchase started from June 15 and will continue till July 31. Purchase will occur at the centres from 9 am to 6 pm. Under the marketing year 2024-25, maize will be purchased from farmers at Rs 2225 per quintal.

    It is worth noting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently reached Auraiya, inquired about the farmers' maize cultivation and assured them that the government would regularly pave the way for their progress and prosperity.

    The UP Government is purchasing maize in the following districts: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Firozabad, Hathras, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Ballia, Gonda, Sambhal, Rampur, Ayodhya and Mirzapur.

    For the sale of maize, farmers must register on fcs.up.gov.in or the mobile app UP KISAN MITRA. Maize will be purchased only from registered farmers. This will also benefit them from MSP.

    Farmers should register with the mobile number they are using, so that they can complete the registration process by filling in the OTP received. The farmer's bank account should be linked to Aadhaar. The bank must be mapped and activated on the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) portal.

    Arrangement to make payment of maize directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of farmers through PFMS (Public Finance Management System)

    Farmers can also contact the toll-free number- 18001800150 or the District Food Marketing Officer of the concerned district, the Regional Marketing Officer of the Tehsil or the Marketing Inspector of the block for any help/solution to the problem.

    Earlier on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police constables, calling it a major step towards strengthening the state's security system. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of rigorous training for the police force. "The more sweat you shed in training, the less blood you will shed in life," he said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

