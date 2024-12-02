Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): To accommodate the crores of devotees expected for the Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a luxury tent city with more than 2,000 swiss cottage-style tents in Sector 20 (Arail) of the Mahakumbh Mela area.

As per an official release, the project is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), in collaboration with six key partners: Aagaman, Kumbh Camp India, Rishikul Kumbh Cottage, Kumbh Village, Kumbh Canvas, and Era.

These tents will be constructed to world-class standards, offering five-star hotel-like facilities. The tent city will offer accommodations in four categories: Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

Additional charges of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 will apply for extra guests (excluding dormitories). This ambitious project aims to cater to the expected 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

The tent city is being developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With an estimated 45 crore pilgrims expected to visit, these tents will be operational from January 1 to March 5, offering world-class accommodation facilities. Visitors can book accommodation via the UPSTDC website or the Mahakumbh app, the release said.

To ensure the comfort of guests, the tent city will feature Villa Tents spanning 900 square feet, Super Deluxe Tents ranging from 480 to 580 square feet, and Deluxe Blocks covering 250 to 400 square feet. These tents will be equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, double beds, mattresses, sofa sets, customized interiors, writing desks, electric geysers, fire extinguishers, quilts, blankets, mosquito nets, WiFi, dining areas, and common sitting spaces, all with scenic views of the riverbank, it added.

Additionally, the tent package will include information on yoga, cultural events, and significant religious and historical sites in Prayagraj and surrounding areas, it said. (ANI)

