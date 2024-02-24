Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a major achievement for the UP government in its ongoing crusade against drug dealers, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), formed under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has filed 110 cases and arrested 293 accused in the last two and a half years.

"The ANTF has confiscated approximately 11,992.99 kilograms of illicit substances worth Rs 91 crore 62 lakh 75 thousand 500 from the possession of drug dealers during the period. Meanwhile, continuous raids are being conducted to arrest 53 wanted suspects," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has been successful in seizing more than 2 lakh 41 thousand kilograms of illegal drugs through raids conducted in various districts of Uttar Pradesh between the year 2020 to January 2024. Its value in the international market has been estimated at more than Rs 1400 crore.

The Additional Director General (Crime), SK Bhagat, informed that Chief Minister Yogi has given strict instructions to take stringent action against those involved in illegal drug trade. In line with this, the ANTF team has been carrying out continuous crackdown on drug dealers across the state.

"In 2022, the ANTF team filed cases against 6 gangs of illegal drug dealers, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals. During these arrests, 28.88 kilograms of illegal substances were seized, valued at Rs 3 crore 14 lakhs. The ANTF also recovered Rs 7,250 cash, 1 two-wheeler, 4 four-wheelers, 1 pistol, and 9 live cartridges from the possession of the suspects," the Chief Minister's office further said.

Similarly, in 2023, a case was registered against a gang of 90 illegal drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of 252 individuals, including 1 Nepali. Attempts are being made to apprehend 40 more suspects. The seized items included 10,369.14 kilograms of illegal substances, valued at Rs 73 crore 85 lakhs 75 thousand 500. Additionally, the suspects possessed Rs 16,86,577 cash, 23 two-wheelers, 33 four-wheelers, 13 trucks, and 100 grams of yellow metal jewelry (estimated cost of one ring is Rs 5 lakh 70 thousand).

According to ANTF IG Abdul Hamid, as of 2024, cases have been filed against 14 individuals, and 31 people have been arrested, with raids ongoing to arrest 13 more suspects. During these operations, 1594.97 kilograms of illegal substances were confiscated, valued at Rs 14 crores 63 lakhs. Additionally, the suspects were found with Rs 18,066 cash, 8 two-wheelers, 4 four-wheelers, and 2 trucks.

IG Hamid further mentioned that in the last two and a half years, the authorities have seized various illegal substances from the possession of drug traffickers, including 5.31 kilograms of morphine, 21.33 kilograms of heroin (smack), 115.80 kilograms of charas, 47.35 kilograms of opium, 6155.87 kilograms of doda poppy straw, 5647.341 kilograms of ganja, 1500 bottles of codeine-containing cough syrup (100 ml each), and 135 narcotic pills.

Additionally, the suspects were found with Rs 17,11,893 cash, 32 two-wheelers, 41 four-wheelers, and 15 trucks. (ANI)

