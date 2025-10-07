Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel graced the kit distribution ceremony for Anganwadi centres as the chief guest. The event was held on Monday at the Commissioner's Auditorium in Varanasi.

In her address to the assembly, she articulated that ongoing initiatives are being implemented to enhance the welfare of women, girls, and expectant mothers. She referenced the initiatives undertaken during her previous term in 1998, which elevated the department's profile in Women and Child Development, as stated in the release.

Also Read | EV Price in India Likely To Match Petrol Vehicles Within Next 4 to 6 Months, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

She called for checking the haemoglobin of pregnant women, ensuring they consume nutritious food, organising programmes like Garbha Sanskar to monitor the development of the baby from the first to the ninth month, and displaying a complete chart in Anganwadi centres so that women can know which part of the baby's body will develop in which month.

She proposed providing gram and jaggery to children. She also encouraged the support of social service leaders. She informed that a new HPV vaccine has been developed for women up to 26 years of age. She stated that 50 per cent of the country's cancer cases are found in Uttar Pradesh, and all efforts must be made to eliminate them completely.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 21st Instalment Date: Good News for Farmers, Govt Likely To Release Payment Before Diwali 2025; Know How To Check Beneficiary Status.

She also raised awareness among women about social abuse and urged them to constantly monitor their children and remain vigilant. She emphasised the need for continuous efforts to ensure women's safety both at home and outside. She promoted the development of computer skills among women and children, and encouraged the regular holding of conferences in villages to enhance the safety of women and girls.

She praised the work of Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal and praised him wholeheartedly. Various new programmes were launched, and MoUs were signed at the event, which saw the distribution of Anganwadi kits to 150 new Anganwadi centres, launch of e-Sathi platform by pressing a button, MoU between ICDS and Water Aid India for Anganwadi infrastructure, launch of school coding programme, launch of Nivesh Sakhi programme, MoU between DC NRLM and Atal Incubation Centre (BHU), inauguration of dialysis machines given in Chowkaghat and Durgakund health centres, distribution of certificates to HPV vaccinated girls, MoU between ICDS and Feeding India for breakfast and mid-day meal by Feeding India organisation in Anganwadi centres of urban areas, along with awarding of record certificates received in 1,12,000 breast cancer screening programme on September 29 in Varanasi.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Ashok Tiwari stated that, thanks to the Governor's efforts, continuous efforts are being made to improve Anganwadi centres. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure the nutrition and vaccination of pregnant women and newborns, and to uplift girls. With her inspiration, excellent work is being continuously carried out in the fields of health and education. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)