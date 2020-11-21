Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Candidates seeking employment on the Uttar Pradesh government's non-gazetted Group C posts will now have to undertake a preliminary test to qualify for the main examination for the appointment.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

The examination system was amended by an executive order issued by the government, said an official statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Bhopal ‘Rok Tok Abhiyan’ Begins, Artists Dressed Up as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt’ Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Norms (Watch Video).

The examination to fill Group C posts is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

The candidates till recently had to take only one examination for the appointment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) Mukul Singhal in a letter to UPSSSC secretary said now a new system of the twin-level examination will come in place.

Now a preliminary test will be held to shortlist the candidate for the main examination, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)