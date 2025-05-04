Lucknow, May 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved Rs 200 crore for flood protection projects in the vulnerable districts ahead of the monsoon season, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the funds will focus on strengthening the embankments along the Saryu, Ganga, Rapti and Rohin rivers.

The irrigation department has been directed to urgently implement the state and NABARD-funded projects, which include building RCC pillars, embankment repairs, anti-erosion measures, and setting up new pumping stations, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised timely completion of the projects and zero tolerance for negligence, it added.

The key projects include allocations for pumping stations and embankment work at Gorakhpur, bridge replacements at Amethi, embankment strengthening at Shravasti, slope pitching at Azamgarh, anti-erosion measures at Ghazipur, protection work at Bulandshahr, and embankment construction at Sitapur, the statement said.

