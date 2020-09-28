Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has got eight awards for implementation of the Centre's Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (GKRA) for the benefit of labourers, officials said here.

"UP has got overall first position in the country while among the districts, Prayagraj, Hardoi and Fatehpur have bagged the first, second and third ranks respectively," an official statement issued here said.

Also Read | Restaurants in Maharashtra to Reopen From October 1? Govt Framed SOPs, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In non-GKRA category, Bareilly and Aligarh have secured first and second positions respectively, it said.

Aligarh has also received the Special Recognition award.

Also Read | How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh has also got the second rank overall for the implementation of 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' scheme.

The awards will be distributed at an online ceremony on October 2, the statement said.

The Centre had launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan on June 20 to offset the impact of COVID-19 on the income of labourers and workers in the country.

It is a rural public works scheme launched with an initial funding of Rs 50,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)