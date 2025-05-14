India News | UP: Govt Closes Etawah Lion Safari, Zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur Following Bird Flu Outbreak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a week-long shutdown of the Etawah Lion Safari and zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur following confirmation of bird flu in a deceased tigress at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan Zoological Park.

According to a press statement, the decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following which the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Anuradha Vemuri, issued official orders.

During this period, the zoo will closely monitor all wild animals and make medical arrangements based on their symptoms. Special directives have been issued to promptly report unusual animal or bird deaths, particularly those potentially linked to bird flu, ensuring swift action around the zoo.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the state's preparedness and response plan following alerts over the H5 Avian Influenza virus.

H5 Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects birds, particularly poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

It is caused by influenza A viruses, and the "H5" refers to one of the subtypes of these viruses, specifically, H5N1, which is among the most well-known and dangerous forms.

