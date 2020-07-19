Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of doing little to provide relief to people hit by floods in the state.

In a Hindi tweet, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday evening had said, "Conducting an aerial survey does not provide any relief from floods. Concrete policies can help to combat it."

Visuals of Lallu wading through knee-deep water and taking a boat ride to meet people in the Tamukhiraj Assembly constituency in Kushinagar also flashed on a few regional news channels.

Media convenor of the UP Congress, Lalan Kumar, on Sunday said, "The common public and farmers are facing the fury of floods but the state government has done very little to provide any concrete relief to them. The state government is only giving statements."

He added that people in Kushinagar do not have enough ration and fodder for the cattle. The administration is not doing enough to provide relief to people, he added.

"To know problems of people in his constituency, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu reached out to the people facing problems due to floods through boats and by wading through knee-deep water in agriculture fields," Lalan said.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Congress of "enacting a drama". UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting on flood relief before the onset of monsoon.

“He had then told officials to ensure that the common people do not face any hardships. Items of daily use are being made available to people in flood-affected areas. The Congress is enacting a drama. The situation of flood in the state is still under control," he said.

