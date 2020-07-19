Dehradun, July 19: Heavy rainfall continued to cripple normal life in Uttarakhand with landslides, waterlogging and bridge collapse incidences being reported from several parts of the hill state. In a latest rain-related incident, a portion of a bridge collapsed at Madkhot on Pithoragarh-Munsyari road, following incessant rainfall. All the main roads that link the Pithoragarh headquarters to the sub divisions of Bangapani, Munsiyari and Dharchula in the border district are closed following heavy rains since Saturday night.

Several roads were damaged as water overflowed from rivers and canal in the state that was lashed by heavy rains. Earlier in the day, the swirling waters of the swollen Gori river washed away four houses in Pithoragarh district. No casualty was reported as occupants of the houses had been evacuated to safety in advance, the official said. Along with the houses, large area of cultivable land at Chori Bagar village was also washed away due to incessant rainfall. Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A portion of a bridge collapses at Madkhot on Pithoragarh Munsyari road, following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/x2KDrkGiHn — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier this month, three women swept away in an overflowing Kosi river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovering the body of one of the victims. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains over north and northeast India. In its weather bulletin, the IMD had issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from July 19-20. The weather agency also stated that the monsoon is most likely to shift northwards gradually towards foothills of Himalayas from July 18.

