Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI) In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to improve civic amenities and bring about a transformation in the lifestyle of the residents of slum and underdeveloped settlements in the state.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojana, preparations are underway to complete a total of 229 development projects in various areas of Maharajganj, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Kannauj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Agra, and Barabanki. The construction of various structures, including roads, drains, and walls, will take place under these development projects.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

An amount of Rs 24.67 crores has been released after getting administrative and financial approval to complete these projects.

These construction works will be completed through three types of different projects, out of which an amount of Rs 14.79 crore and Rs 9.48 crore has been allocated as the first installment for two projects, while Rs 40.19 lakh has been released as the second installment for the third project.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla Hailed by Fellow Members As 'Saviours of the Day'.

In Uttar Pradesh, under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojana, three major development projects have been given the green signal. Under the first project, Rs 14.79 crore has been released as the first installment against the provisioned amount of Rs 19.71 crore for the completion of works such as the construction of CC roads and drains in Maharajganj, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Kannauj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

This includes Rs 3.03 crores for 19 development works in Aligarh, Rs 98 lakh for 8 development works in Maharajganj, Rs 73.26 lakh for 3 development works in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rs 61 lakh for 3 projects in Basti, Rs 4.55 crores for 34 projects in Varanasi, Rs 80 lakh for 10 projects in Kannauj, and Rs 4.05 crores for the completion of 17 development works in Gorakhpur.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Nagariya Alpviksit va Malin Basti Vikas Yojana, a blueprint has been drawn for the second major development project to complete the development works in underdeveloped and slum settlements across all regions of the state, including Lucknow, Agra, and Barabanki.

In this sequence, an amount of Rs 6.88 crore has been released as the first installment out of the total cost of Rs 13.77 crore provisioned for a total of 94 development works to complete works like CC road and drain construction in Lucknow. This will facilitate the completion of various works in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, including Malviya Nagar, Jankipuram, Saadatganj, New Haiderganj, Balaganj, Ibrahimipur, Sarojininagar, Mohanlalganj, Khargapur, Faizullaganj, Abrarnagar, Kanhaiya Madhavpur, Vivekanandpuri, and areas under the Nagar Panchayat, including Malihabad.

Similar to Lucknow, an amount of Rs 67 lakh has been released for 7 development works in Agra against the provisioned amount of Rs 1.35 crore.

Notably, Rs 59.56 lakh against Rs 1.19 crore provisioned for 7 development works in Maharajganj, Rs 22.4 lakh against Rs 44.81 lakh for one development work in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rs 34.71 lakh against Rs 69.43 lakh for 2 development works in Basti, Rs 50.28 lakh against Rs 1 crore for 13 development works in Kannauj, and Rs 25.34 lakh against Rs 50.68 lakh provisioned for 3 projects in Varanasi have been released as the first installment after administrative and financial approval.

Under the third project, a total of Rs 50.24 lakhs has been sanctioned for completing 5 development works in the Belhara Nagar Panchayat area of Barabanki. The first installment of Rs 10.04 lakhs has already been allocated, while currently an amount of Rs 40.19 lakh has been released as the second installment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)