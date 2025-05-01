Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, for technical cooperation to impart global-level technical skills to the state's youths.

The agreement was formalised at the IIT Roorkee campus in Uttarakhand, the UP government said in a statement on Thursday.

"As part of this collaboration, youths from the state will gain access to advanced technical training, innovation-driven learning, research opportunities, and startup support under the mentorship of experts from IIT Roorkee," it said.

"This initiative is expected to enhance the employability of the youth and equip them to compete effectively at both national and international levels," it added.

The MoU was signed by Additional Mission Director Priya Singh on behalf of UPSDM, along with authorised representatives from IIT Roorkee. UPSDM Joint Director Mayank Gangwar was also present on the occasion, the government said.

