Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to ensure the end of all the farmers' agitations in the state, government officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad District Administration has ordered those who are holding the sit-in protest without permission at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Ghaziabad border) to vacate the area by late evening today, official sources said.

Ghazipur is one of the sites where protests against the farm laws are going on for nearly two months.

This comes after violence broke out in the national capital on January 26 during the farmers' tractor rally. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.A total of 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said.Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

