Sultanpur (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Sultanpur Municipal Council chairperson Babita Jaiswal on Friday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to rename the district as Kush Bhavanpur after Lord Ram's son Kush.

"A proposal to this effect was passed in a meeting of the council on January 6, 2018 and was sent to the government," Jaiswal said.

A memorandum to change the name of the district was handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit here about three months ago and he had assured that it would be done soon, she claimed.

Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, media incharge of BJP MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi said the locals had given a letter to her seeking the renaming of Sultanpur as Kush Bhavanpur. She met the CM regarding the demand.

The Revenue Board has also given a go-ahead for the same, he claimed.

It is believed that Sultanpur, which is adjacent to Ayodhya, was the capital of Dakshin Kosala during the Ramayana period. Lord Ram divided his kingdom among his brothers and sons before taking 'jal samadhi'. He gave Dakshin Kosala to his eldest son Kush, who established a new capital city on the banks of Gomti that came to be known as Kush Bhavanpur.

The gazetteer and religious texts also have a reference to this, Raghuvanshi said, adding that when Muslim invaders came to India, Alauddin Khilji destroyed the city of Kush Bhavanpur and named it Sultanpur.

