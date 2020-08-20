Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will act tough against inmates found using cell phones inside prisons, saying they will face a jail term of three to five years or a fine ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 or both.

It will also take steps to prevent outsiders from using false information to enter prisons in a bid to supply prohibited items to prisoners, the official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi in a statement on Wednesday had said that if any prisoner uses a mobile phone inside the jail premises or outside which may result in a crime, abet a crime or help in hatching a criminal conspiracy, then the person upon being convicted.

For this, the Prisons Act has been amended to make the crime a cognizable offence and enhancing the punishment, so that criminal activities by prisoners can be controlled, he added.

"The main aim of sending a criminal to prison is that he does not not commit any crime and does influence the witnesses. However, illegal usage of cell phones and internet in the jails pose a hindrance to this aim," the statement said.

"Sometimes outsiders enter the jail premises by furnishing wrong information, and supply prohibited items to prisoners and also try to hatch criminal conspiracy. Steps are being taken to stop this," he added.

