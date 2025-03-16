Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The wheat procurement by the Uttar Pradesh government for Rabi marketing season 2025-26 will begin from March 17 and will continue until June 15 across 6,500 procurement centers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that farmers receive their payments within 48 hours, an official statement issued here said.

He also emphasised making adequate arrangements at procurement centers to ensure a hassle-free experience for farmers.

Purchases will also be done by going to the villages of the farmers through mobile centers.

The central government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat at Rs 2,425 per quintal, an increase of Rs 150 from last year's Rs 2,275 per quintal.

The registration for wheat sales began on March 1, and over 2.65 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have already signed up.

Farmers must register or renew their registration on the Department of Food and Civil Supplies portal (fcs.up.gov.in) or the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app before selling their wheat, the statement said.

The department has advised farmers to thoroughly clean and dry their wheat, removing moisture, soil, stones, and dust before bringing it to the procurement centers.

This year, tenant farmers can also register and sell their wheat.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, wheat procurement will take place daily from 8 am to 8 pm (except on Sundays and public holidays) until June 15.

The government has instructed officials to ensure a smooth process for farmers, and all necessary preparations have been made.

To address any issues, a toll-free helpline (18001800150) has been set up. Farmers can also contact the District Food Marketing Officer, Tehsil Regional Marketing Officer, or Block Marketing Officer for assistance.

A total of 6,500 procurement centers have been established under the Food and Civil Supplies Department and eight other procurement agencies.

The payment for wheat will be directly transferred to farmers' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

