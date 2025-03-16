Mandya, March 16: In a suspected case of food poisoning, a 13-year-old boy died, and 28 other inmates of an unauthorised hostel run by a private school here were admitted to the hospital on Sunday after complaining of stomach pain following the consumption of food prepared for Holi celebrations, police said. The deceased, identified as Kerlong, hailed from Meghalaya, they added. The incident occurred at Gokula Vidya Samsthe in T Kagepura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police (Mandya), told PTI that the school, which has been operating since 1989, did not have a license to run a hostel. The management was illegally operating the hostel on the first floor of the school building without proper infrastructure, including toilets for children. A total of 202 students study at the school from LKG to Class 8, with about 30 students—most of them from Meghalaya—staying at the hostel. The school reportedly follows an arrangement where hostel students receive leftover food from nearby events, celebrations, or weddings, he said.

On March 14, a group from Malavalli organised a feast as part of Holi celebrations, serving vegetable pulao and chutney for breakfast. The leftover food was later distributed to 30 students at the school hostel, police said. Of these 30 students, 24 are from Meghalaya, while the remaining are locals, he added. On March 14, none of the students reported uneasiness, pain, or illness. However, the next day, six students complained of stomach pain and were admitted to the hospital, he said.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old boy collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Among the 28 hospitalised students, seven are in critical condition, and one is on a ventilator, he stated. "We have registered a case under Section 286 (Negligent conduct concerning a poisonous substance) and Section 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have arrested three people in connection with the incident," he added.

Those arrested include the cook who prepared the food, the hostel warden for distributing leftover food without checking its quality, and the school owner for negligence, he said. Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar told reporters that the health department was informed on March 15, and officials visited the school. In total, 30 children consumed the food and suffered food poisoning. "Unfortunately, a 13-year-old student has died, which is deeply saddening. We have informed his parents. The remaining 29 students are receiving treatment, with eight already shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS). Orders have been issued to transfer the other students as well, as MIMS has expert doctors," he said.

"Our top priority is treating the affected students and ensuring their recovery. An investigation will be conducted into the school's facilities, permissions, and food suppliers, and appropriate legal action will be taken," he added. "Prima facie, the school's negligence is evident—how did they allow an external party to supply food without permission? They had no authorisation to run a hostel," he stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to 'X' and expressed his grief over the incident, stating that it was heartbreaking to learn about the student's death and the hospitalisation of several others after consuming food at the private residential school in T Kagepura. "As soon as the incident came to my attention, I spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya and instructed him to ensure proper treatment for the children and take strict action against those responsible. The police have arrested three accused, and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

Siddaramaiah also assured that the family of the deceased boy would receive appropriate compensation. "Everyone must be extra cautious before consuming food from external sources, especially when serving young children. Precious lives should not be lost due to carelessness," he added.