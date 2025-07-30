Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a bid to integrate innovation and practicality into education, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new initiative under the 'Learning by Doing' programme. The state will now focus on making teachers more experimental and technically equipped.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the PM SHRI scheme, selected science and mathematics teachers, technical instructors, DIET master trainers, and teachers from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) will undergo specialised training.

This phase-wise residential training programme will be held at the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Rural Development Institute in Lucknow. The primary objective is to enable teachers to adopt modern teaching methodologies, making classroom learning more effective, engaging, and impactful for students.

With technical guidance from UNICEF and the STAR Forum-Vigyan Ashram, the training will begin on August 5, 2025, and continue in stages until March 18, 2026, involving participants across four categories.

"The Learning by Doing programme is poised to give a new direction to the education system of Uttar Pradesh. The initiative will not only enhance the teaching skills of educators but also offer students hands-on, logical, and engaging learning experiences. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative is a major step toward improving education quality through empowered teachers," said Sandeep Singh, Minister of Basic Education of Uttar Pradesh.

To simplify and make the teaching of science and mathematics more experiential, special emphasis will be placed on the Learning by Doing model. As part of this goal, two science subject lecturers from each district will undergo a 4-day TOT (Training of Trainers).

In addition, science and math teachers and technical instructors from 2,274 selected schools in 2024-25 will receive a 2-day specialised training. Furthermore, 3,288 newly selected schools for 2025-26 (including KGBVs) will have their science and math teachers trained for three days. District Coordinators (Community Participation) will also receive 2- or 3-day training sessions to help strengthen school-community engagement.

The total number of DIET faculty serving as master trainers is 76. From the 2,274 selected schools, approximately 2,074 science/maths teachers and technical instructors will participate. Additionally, nearly 1,888 participants from the 3,288 newly selected schools (including KGBVs) will be trained. KGBV teachers will also be included during the 2025-26 training phase. (ANI)

