Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the vehicle registration process, replacing traditional motor vehicle registration booklets with chip-enabled smart cards.

This initiative, part of the state's Digital UP Mission, aims to enhance document security, streamline administrative processes and provide greater convenience to vehicle owners, it said in a statement.

The new smart card-based registration certificates (RCs) will help prevent fraud and duplication while ensuring a more durable and tamper-proof vehicle document. By embedding microchip technology, the government seeks to improve transparency in vehicle registration and verification, allowing law enforcement agencies and transport authorities to authenticate vehicle details instantly, it added.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh explained that the smart card RC will store two types of information -- one that is physically printed on the card and another that can be accessed through a card reader.

"The visible section will include essential details such as the vehicle registration number, validity date, chassis and engine numbers, owner's name and address, as well as specifications like fuel type, emission standards, seating and weight capacity, and financing details.

"The digital section will contain complete ownership records, details of any pending challans or permits and information related to vehicle modifications or retrofitting," the minister said.

According to the government, the new system promises several advantages for vehicle owners. The smart card will be resistant to damage from water or wear and tear, ensuring a longer lifespan for the RC. The microchip will enhance data security, eliminating the risk of duplication or forgery.

"Additionally, digital verification processes will significantly reduce bureaucratic delays and curb corruption in vehicle registration," the minister said.

The Transport Department and law enforcement agencies stand to benefit greatly from this transition, as instant verification through card readers will make enforcement more efficient and transparent.

By reducing manual paperwork and digitising records, the government aims to modernise the transport sector while enhancing security and convenience for the public, it added.

