Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], March 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an immediate assessment of the crop damage caused by the recent strong winds and hailstorms in the state, starting from late Friday night. The collected data is to be promptly submitted to the relevant department, ensuring that compensation is swiftly transferred to the affected farmers' accounts within a 24-hour timeframe, the UP government statement said.

CM Yogi has also warned the officers of strict action in case of any of kind of negligence in helping the affected farmers out.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Principal Secretary Revenue P. Guru Prasad has instructed all the District Magistrates, SDMs and Tehsildars of the state to conduct a survey on-the-spot. Also, instructions have been given to upload the survey report on the department's portal as soon as possible, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 7,020 from 50 districts had applied for compensation for the damaged crops till March 2. Following completion of the survey, compensation for crop losses will be provided by both insurance companies and the Revenue Department. In light of the adverse weather conditions, the Relief Department has issued a warning and urged individuals to venture out of their homes only for essential tasks, the state government statement said.

Significantly, on-the-spot survey has been concluded for 2681 applications, while efforts are underway at an urgent pace for 4339 applications. Additionally, with the adverse weather persisting, it is anticipated that further applications for compensation for crop damage will be submitted.

The highest number of 1256 farmers apply for compensation from Hamirpur.

The highest number of applications for crop damage compensation, totaling 1256, have been submitted by farmers from Hamirpur. This is followed by 997 applications by farmers from Jalaun, 969 from Mirzapur, 812 from Lalitpur, 650 from Jhansi, and 580 from Banda, in addition to more than 100 farmers from half a dozen districts.

Notably, compensation is paid only to those farmers whose crops are damaged by more than 33 percent due to floods, hailstorms and unseasonal rains.

Meanwhile, the Relief department has issued an alert in view of the bad weather. The department has predicted wind speed of 40-60 km per hour with hailstorm at many places in Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Sitapur and Unnao in the next 3 hours. The department has appealed to the people to come out of their homes only when absolutely necessary so that any kind of loss of life can be avoided. (ANI)

