Mathura , Dec 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will establish a seed park near Lucknow for boosting the production of high-quality seeds in the state, a minister said on Tuesday.

State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told reporters here that the desicion to develop a park has been taken as the state spends around Rs 2,000 on the purchase of seeds.

He said that around Rs 700 crore has been invested in the development of agriculture infrastructure. The state government had also started seed production through farmers, he disclosed.

The minister said 100 seed production centres have been set up by investing Rs 60 crore.

The minister mentioned that the agriculture sector is going to play a pivotal role in enhancing the state economy to USD 1 trillion.

Considering the importance of the international millet year, it should not only be included in the syllabus but a platform for producing seeds and marketing should also be developed, the minister said.

According to the minister, the work has not only started for more millet production but the area under maize has also been increased.

