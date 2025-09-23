Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Government's Mission Shakti-5 began under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 22 and will continue until October 21. The main objective of the month-long campaign is to strengthen women's safety, empowerment, and self-reliance.

According to a release, in this phase, the primary focus is on women's safety. The government has decided to introduce special helpline numbers for women, increase the number of women's police stations, and expand the number of women police personnel.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, AAP Leader and Former Delhi Minister's, Assets Worth INR 7.44 Crore Attached by ED; Government Agency To File Complaint Under PMLA Soon.

Additionally, pink booths and patrolling squads are being further strengthened to enable women to participate fearlessly in society.

The fifth phase of Mission Shakti is charting a new course for transforming women's lives. This phase not only provides a safe environment but also empowers women in the areas of education, employment, and health. The initiative by the Yogi government is emerging as a significant step toward making Uttar Pradesh a safe, empowered, and opportunity-rich state for women.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 2 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and a Car Driver Arrested for Kidnapping, Gang Rape and Murder of 32-Year-Old Woman.

According to the release, Padmaja Chauhan, the nodal officer of Mission Shakti, stated that in the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, education has been considered the strongest tool for women's empowerment.

"Special awareness campaigns are being conducted to promote girls' education in rural areas. Scholarship schemes and digital education programs are being further expanded. The Chief Minister believes that education alone can provide women with equal opportunities and lead them towards self-reliance. The programs running under Mission Shakti will not only provide women with knowledge but also connect them to new opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship," Chauhan stated, as per the release.

Special campaigns are being conducted in this phase regarding women's health. Workshops and health camps focusing on sanitation, nutrition, and mental health are being organised. Special emphasis is being laid on providing easy access to health services for women in rural and backward areas.

Additionally, entrepreneurship among women and self-employment schemes are being promoted. The government is providing financial and technical assistance to small industries, startups, and self-employed individuals, enabling women to become economically independent and strengthen their position within their families and society.

In the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, training programs focusing on self-defence, life skills, and leadership development are being conducted. These workshops, organised in schools, colleges, and community centres, aim to make women self-reliant and confident. Specialised self-defence training is empowering women to protect themselves and others, while life skills programs are equipping them to take active roles in financial management, health-related decisions, and social responsibilities, the release said.

The nodal officer stated that this phase also includes strict legal measures to prevent crimes against women. Special monitoring systems and fast-track courts have been activated in each district to ensure that offenders face swift justice. The police administration has been instructed to prioritise cases concerning women. The government's clear message is that any compromise on women's dignity and rights will not be tolerated at any level.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mission Shakti is more than just a campaign; it is a symbol of the government's unwavering commitment to women's safety and empowerment. Built on the four pillars of safety, education, health, and employment, this initiative represents a concrete effort to make women in Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and empowered, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)