Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the state tax department in a high-level meeting on Friday and gave necessary guidelines for increasing revenue collection, an official release said.

According to the release, GST/VAT collection is continuously increasing in the state due to collective efforts. Revenue collection of Rs 98,107 crore was done in the year 2021-22, which has increased to Rs 1,07,406 crore in 2022-23. GST collection of more than Rs 37 thousand crore has been done in the current financial year. This record revenue collection confirms the efforts made so far in the right direction. Planned efforts should be made in mission mode with the target of collecting Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the year 2022-23.

The release noted that the efforts made by the State Tax Department to increase the dealer base have yielded good results. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of traders registered under the GST in the country. The efforts being made to raise awareness of GST registration are having positive effects.

"In the year 2022-23, 3.43 lakh new registrations were done, while in the year 2023-24, one lakh new registrations have been done from April to July. Efforts to increase the registration base should be continued," added the release.

Filing GST returns is the duty of every businessman/trader. It is encouraging that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in filing returns. More than 95% of returns have been filed as a result of regular review of turnover of nonfilers after the return filing due date.

Since all work is done online, the GST tax system has a wealth of data that can be analyzed using IT tools and artificial intelligence to increase revenue collection. The work of the Commercial Tax Officer to the Joint Commissioner level officers should be reviewed. Section-wise review of revenue collection should be done. Grading of officers on the basis of their performance and their promotion/posting should be done accordingly.

Make a sector-wise strategy for sensitive items from the point of view of tax evasion. Develop intensive training programs and standard operating procedures to prevent revenue erosion. Planned efforts can be successful in curbing tax evasion.

The release mentioned that the state government is determined for the welfare of GST-registered traders. There is a provision to provide financial assistance to traders in the event of death or permanent disability due to an accident. Financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh is being given to the family in case of the death of a businessman in an accident. The benefit of the scheme should be provided with full sensitivity to every businessman/family member eligible for the scheme.

Tax evasion is a national loss. A competent and diligent team of officers/officials involved in surveys/raids to prevent tax evasion should be formed. Maintaining confidentiality is crucial for the success of such actions.

To bring transparency and efficiency to tax administration, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence-based return screening, which has been adopted in the state, has now become a model for various other states. Such innovative measures should be continued in the future as well, noted the release further. (ANI)

