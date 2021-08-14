Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday felicitated gallantry award winners as part of the Azaadi kaa Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Raj Bhavan here.

GOC-in-C Central Command Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri along with senior officers of Headquarters Central Command were present at the occasion.

"There were problems at the country's border but due to the courage of our soldiers and unity of the country, the honour and integrity of the nation remained intact. The life of our soldiers is not less than any 'tapasya'. Because of their exemplary courage, we achieved a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war," Patel said on the occasion.

Those honoured on the occasion included Gopichand Pandey, father of Captain Manoj Pandey who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Commodore Arvind Singh who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, Nausena Medal and Vir Chakra awardee Brigadier Prashant Kumar Ghosh, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

