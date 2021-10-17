Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is working in the wrong direction as India is behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal in Hunger Index and the most malnourished children are in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav was addressing a press conference here in Lucknow, He said, "Central government said we will make 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh government claimed that they will make one trillion economy but India is behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal in Hunger Index. The most malnourished children are in Uttar Pradesh. These figures show that the BJP government is working in the wrong direction."

Speaking about the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections, Yadav said, "It has been heard that BJP is going to cut tickets of its 150 MLAs. 100 MLAs have been protesting in the state Assembly against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We already have 50 MLAs. So the calculation is simple, we have crossed 300 seats."

India, with a score of 27.5, has slipped from the 94th to 101st position out of 116 countries in the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI). India is now behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, stated the GHI report released on Thursday.(ANI)

