Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): As a severe heatwave continues to scorch Uttar Pradesh, health authorities in Lucknow and other districts of the are stepping up efforts to protect residents from its deadly effects. Balrampur Hospital has launched special measures, including the establishment of cold wards with full medical support, to treat and manage patients suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar, the current director of the hospital, said that the facility has set up a dedicated cold ward equipped with all necessary infrastructure to care for patients affected by the intense heat.

"We have a centralized air conditioning system throughout all wards to protect patients from the heatwave. Specifically, 20 beds have been reserved for heatwave patients, of which 10 are ready for immediate admission. All essential medicines, including ORS, are available," Dr. Kumar said.

He added that the hospital is fully prepared with ice packs, rectal thermometers, and other required medical equipment to treat heatstroke and related conditions. "There is no ward without air conditioning, so patients will not suffer from heat inside the hospital," he assured.

To raise awareness about heatwave precautions, the hospital has also put up posters and banners advising people to avoid stepping out between 12 pm and 4 pm. "If it is urgent to go outside during these hours, people should cover their heads, wear light clothes, carry cold water and ORS, and protect themselves from direct sunlight," Dr. Kumar advised.

Cold wards have also been established in all Community Service Centres (CSCs) across the region, equipped with coolers and fans to provide relief to those affected by the heatwave.

He urged residents of Lucknow to stay indoors during peak heat hours and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this intense weather, as rising temperatures across Uttar Pradesh have already led to an increase in hospital admissions due to heat-related illnesses.

Meanwhile, as per IMD, more heat waves are expected this month. As per IMD DG, April 2025 saw sharp weather contrasts.

The month was the 50th driest April recorded nationwide since 1901. Yet southern and central India recorded substantial rainfall. The southern peninsular region experienced its 13th highest April rainfall since 1901 and 5th highest since 2001, while central India recorded its 28th highest April on record.

Maximum daily temperatures across India were the 8th highest ever recorded for April, while minimum temperatures ranked 9th highest. Most regions in northwest, central, and northeast India recorded normal to above-normal daytime temperatures, and some areas in the peninsular and east-central regions avoided the worst of the heat.

Notably, there was a sharp increase in heatwave activity during April. Western India was hit hardest, with Rajasthan and Gujarat experiencing between 6 to 11 heatwave days, significantly higher than the average of 2 to 3. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha recorded 4 to 6 heatwave days, while Maharashtra and nearby areas saw slightly fewer than usual.

The IMD reported a major heatwave from April 3 to 10 across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Shorter but intense heatwaves followed later in the month, culminating in 72 days of heatwave or severe heatwave conditions across various meteorological subdivisions in the country. (ANI)

