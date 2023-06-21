Banda (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A 48-year-old Home Guard was killed on Wednesday when the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) he was driving met with an accident in this district, officials said.

A constable was also injured in the crash that took place near Atarhat village, police officials said.

Banda Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the PRV number-795 belonging to the Chilla police station area lost control and crashed on the roadside in the afternoon.

The jeep driver, Home Guard Ramnaresh, was killed in the accident.

He said a constable travelling in the jeep also suffered injuries to his eyes and nose. The Additional SP said, "At present, the constable is out of danger. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The investigation into the accident has been started and the body of the driver has been sent for post-mortem."

