Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) An arms manufacturing unit here in Miranpur area here was busted on Friday, police said.

The factory, located in an old structure near Bhooma village under Miranpur police station, was raided and a person working there was arrested, according to a press release.

During the raid, police recovered 10 country made pistols, four guns, a rifle, 10 barrels, and several weapons under process while a car was seized as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)