Shahjahanpur, Apr 26 (PTI) After helping police crack over five dozen cases in Shahjahanpur district, six-year-old Jake breathed his last on Tuesday, following a prolonged illness.

Commemorating him, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, "Jake, was a sharp, disciplined and dutiful member of the dog squad. He had unravelled a number of cases by tracking them. Born in 2016, Jake received training in Gwalior. After this, he was posted in Faizabad (Ayodhya), and then in 2018, he got transferred to Shahjahanpur."

Jake held the rank of Subedar, the SP said.

He termed his demise a “significant loss” for the police force.

Jake's mortal remains were placed at the martyrs' pillar at the Police Lines, where the SP and other police officers paid their tributes. The force buried him there, and built a memorial in his honour.

Elaborating on the exploits of Jake, the SP recounted how he once helped police apprehend a murderer.

"On January 11, 2020, as investigations were going on in a murder case in Banda Police Station area, Jake identified a person -- Dharmendra -- in the crowd, and subsequently barked him, and caught his hand. As the investigation progressed, Dharmendra was found to be the murderer," Anand said.

In another murder incident in Rampura Tahabpur, Jake helped police catch Guddu -- the accused in the case -- identifying him through smell of pan masala and tobacco.

Jake, a Labrador, was certified as a tracker by the National Training Centre for Dogs.

