Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Several leaders from different political parties met with a delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Apna Dal, and Congress visited the ECI delegation to discuss various issues related to the upcoming polls.

They also gave suggestions to the poll body regarding smooth and fair conduct of polls.

"We have kept our issues before the Election Commission. We hope that there is a fair conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," said BSP leader Vishwanath Pal while speaking to ANI.

BJP leader JPS Rathore said that the ECI had assured the leaders of fair conduct of the polls.

"We discussed various issues relating to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. We also suggested them on how to avoid duplicate voting. The poll body ensured us of fair conduct of the polls," he told ANI.

The ECI deleagtion is on a visit to Lucknow to take stock of preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, given that Uttar Pradesh comprises of 80 Lok Sabha seats, which is the highest in number in the country.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

