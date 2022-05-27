Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) The Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were passed in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the Governor had promulgated the Bhatkhande State Culture University Ordinance, 2022 on January 6.

It was introduced as a Bill in the Assembly on Monday to give it the form of an Act.

Along with the development of music and art in the state, this step was taken to encourage students with special interest in music to adopt it as a profession and to promote cultural activities.

The Bhatkhande Sanskrit University Bill-2022 was introduced for the establishment, reconstruction, teaching, research and expansion of the Bhatkhande Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Lucknow.

The university will prove to be a useful educational institution for for students with special interest in classical music and arts who want to pursue it as a profession.

Further, with the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the name of Noida-based University was added as the 30th private university in the state.

