Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence its next session on February 2, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will address both the houses -- legislative assembly and legislative council -- together in the Assembly Pavilion on first day of the session.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Rs 10,000 Crore Required for New Electronic Voting Machines After Every 15 Years, Says Election Commission.

In a statement, Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, said the governor has summoned the 18th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh for its first session of 2024.

Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said the session of the House will begin on February 2.

Also Read | American Airlines Flight Attendant Records Video of Minor Girls In Plane Restrooms, Arrested For Child Porn.

Both the officials said that on February 2 at 11 am, the governor will address all the members of both the Houses together in the Assembly Pavilion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)