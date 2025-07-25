New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to celebrate the city's third-place ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, showcasing its remarkable progress in cleanliness and waste management.

In celebration of the achievement, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal expressed gratitude to the public, members of the Municipal Corporation, workers, and sanitation staff for their collaborative efforts.

Mayor Kharkwal said, "The Municipal Corporation members, workers and sanitation workers have played a huge role in this along with the public, therefore, we are carrying out Tiranga Rally to thank the public... Whenever I visit schools, I tell the students to ask their mothers to segregate wet and dry waste for better waste management... The in-charge authorities here carry out plantation every week here and this will go on continuously till September..."

On July 14, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informed that Lucknow has become the third cleanest city across the nation, according to recently released Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings.

The UP minister said that the capital city improved its position by 41 points from its previous rank.

"In the central government's 'Swachhata Survekshan-2024', the state capital Lucknow has set a record. In the released list, Lucknow district has jumped 41 points from the previous rank, securing the third position nationwide," Khanna posed on X.

The Swachh Survekshan, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, is a comprehensive assessment of urban cleanliness and waste management practices in India.

The program includes new indicators, such as assessing cleanliness in schools, including the availability of separate toilets for boys and girls, as well as the safe disposal of wet and dry waste.

On October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement. (ANI)

