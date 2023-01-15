Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The allegations of a man regarding his harassment and his beard being pulled turned out to be false, as the police said that he was beaten after he molested a girl in a train.

The matter pertains to a Moradabad-based businessman who registered a complaint at the GRP station, in Moradabad. In the complaint, he alleged that on the Padmavat Express train, he was stripped half-naked and beaten and his beard was also pulled.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Former Village Sarpanch, Two Others Shot Dead in Bhind by Political Rivals, Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

He also alleged that some people also raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans inside the train.

On the basis of the complaint, the Moradabad Police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife's Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

As per the police, after talking to the eyewitnesses present on the train, it was found that neither his beard was pulled nor 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were chanted.

The police said that instead, it was the businessman who molested a woman sitting near him, after which some people got angry and beat him up.

Although the police have not received any complaint from the woman, but once they receive it, they will register case and initiate action against the businessman, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)