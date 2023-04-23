Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said.

The girl, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardhoi district, was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in the Bari Brahmana area on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said.

The police's inquest proceedings led to the arrest of Sahil Wilson, who hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

After completing the post-mortem and other legal formalities, the inquest proceedings were conducted expeditiously. The inquest revealed that the girl had committed suicide, Tosh added.

The senior police official said the inquest was converted into an FIR and Wilson, who allegedly abetted the girl to kill herself, was arrested.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

