Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The family members came to know about the incident after the girl became pregnant, they said.

Sadar area Circle officer (CO) Rahul Pandey said the rape survivor is eight months pregnant.

He said the girl stays at her maternal uncle's house in a village under the Pannuganj police station area.

The accused, who was friends with her maternal uncle, used to visit the house. The man reportedly seduced the girl and raped her.

On coming to know about the incident, the maternal uncle of the victim lodged an FIR against the accused.

On the complaint of the girl's maternal uncle, the police registered a case against the accused Sarfaraz under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him, the CO said.

