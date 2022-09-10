Bengaluru, September 10: The police in Karnataka have arrested a 52-year-old man for marrying a 16-year-old minor girl, officials said on Saturday. The Women and Child Welfare Department on Saturday served notice to 60 relatives and friends who attended the 'child marriage' in Uttara Kannada.

Police said that the accused husband Anil has been put behind bars, while the minor girl has been shifted to a government rehabilitation centre in Uttara Kannada district.

Police said Anil attempted to commit suicide after coming to know that he will be arrested. Both Anil and the girl hail from Karwar city. The marriage took place on July 19 at a temple.

The Anganwadi (nodal government study centres for children) workers have gathered information about the child marriage and after confirming that the girl is a minor, informed the police.

The family and relatives of the minor girl have claimed that since the girl was physically well developed, they thought she could be married. They also claimed that they did not know about the age of the girl. Karwar Women police have registered a case and are investigating the case.

