Shravasti (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Monday.

The girl's body was found in a sack from the bushes along a canal in the Shravasti district, they said.

According to the police, the girl had gone mission on Saturday and an FIR was lodged against the accused, Sheel Kumar, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh said prima facie it seems that the girl was killed after being raped.

The FIR was initially registered on the charge of kidnapping while IPC sections related to rape and murder, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added after the body was found, the police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that further investigations were underway.

