New York, June 5: A bizarre incident has come to the fore from the US where a woman was arrested for allegedly paying contract killers to kill the wife of her dating match. Melody Sasser, a former environmental compliance specialist, is facing serious allegations of attempting to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a hiking partner she met on the online dating app, Match.com.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Sasser allegedly threatened David Wallace and his wife, Jennifer, and used a fitness app to track Jennifer's whereabouts, providing real-time updates to a fake assassination website. This website eventually alerted the police, leading to Sasser's arrest. US: Kidnapping Bid Foiled by Slingshot-Wielding Boy Who Saved His Sister From 17-Year-Old Abductor in Michigan.

The criminal complaint, which was unsealed in Knoxville, Tennessee federal court, disclosed that Sasser placed an order through the "Online Killers Market," a scam website that offered various illicit services, including kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack, sexual violence, and murder. At the time of the incident, Sasser was employed by the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain. The company stated that the case was a personal matter unrelated to their business, and Sasser is no longer employed there. US Shocker: Woman Attacks Several People With Baseball Bat in Chicago, Arrested (Watch Video).

Sasser and David Wallace had initially matched on Match.com in 2020 and enjoyed a close relationship, frequently hiking together in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Knoxville. However, their relationship turned sour in 2022 when Wallace moved to Prattville, Alabama, with his then-fiancée, Jennifer. It was during Sasser's attempt to confront the couple that Wallace informed her of his impending marriage.

The Department of Homeland Security became involved after being notified about the murder plot against Jennifer. Investigators worked closely with the couple to provide protection. Sasser is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court soon. If convicted of the murder-for-hire charge, she could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

