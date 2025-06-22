Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old man from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for posting objectionable content against Prophet Mohammed online, a police officer said on Sunday.

Police said Anuj Kumar had posted objectionable content against the Prophet on his WhatsApp status, following which members of the Muslim community protested in Jhinjhana town on Saturday.

Jhinjhana Station House Officer Jitendra Sharma said a case was registered against Anuj Kumar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was arrested on Saturday.

