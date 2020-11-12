Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) An unidentified 40-year-old man was found dead in Gandhi Nagar Colony area of Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

According to New Mandi police station SHO Yogender Sharma, the body has not yet been identified and has been sent for a post-mortem.

An investigation is underway, he added.

