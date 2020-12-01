Firozabad (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A local court here awarded death sentence on Tuesday in a rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl last year.

On March 17, 2019, an eight-year-old girl was raped by one Shiv Shankar alias Bantu who lured her to a secluded spot with a Rs 10 note in Chandrapura village under Sirsaganj police station area, government counsel Ajumed Singh Chauhan said.

Also Read | GHMC Election 2020: With Low Voter Turnout, Hyderabad Local Body Polls Receive Lukewarm Response.

The girl was found dead in an agriculture field a day after the rape, he said, adding that the mother of the girl had lodged the case in this connection.

After hearing both the sides, POCSO Court Judge Mridul Dubey awarded the death sentence to Shiv Shankar on Tuesday, the counsel added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Will Clarify Position on Homeopathic Preventive Treatment for COVID-19, Reserves Verdict.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)