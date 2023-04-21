Gonda(UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a five-year-old murder case.

Government Advocate Basant Kumar Shukla said the sessions court convicted Krishna Kumar Kaushal for the murder of Mantu in November 2018 in Wazirganj area of the district.

Krishna Kumar Kaushal and Rakesh Kaushal were made accused in the case. Police later filed a chargesheet in the case, Shukla said.

The court convicted Krishna Kumar Kaushal but acquitted Rakesh Kaushal for lack of evidence. Krishna Kumar Kaushal was also slapped with a fine of Rs 30,000.

