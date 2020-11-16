Bhadohi (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by a man in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Badri village of Gopiganj area, police said.

Parmeshwar (6) was allegedly killed by Triloki, who had a previous enmity with the victim's father Ram Kewal, Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said.

Police arrested the accused and is probing the matter.

