Noida (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday in a case of suspected suicide, police said.

The body was found in Jarcha town and the deceased hailed from nearby Hapur district, they said.

“The family members told the police that the man had a tiff with his mother after which he took the extreme step,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in Noida on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased appeared to be around 28-30 years old and the body was found near the roundabout of sectors 31 and 25, the spokesperson said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity and establish the cause of his death, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added.

