Chandigarh, November 1: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, warned of the "dangerous consequences" if the movement of goods train to and from the state is not resumed. The CM, in his strongly-worded letter to the head of India's Centre-ruling party, said the ongoing rail imbroglio may have "dangerous consequences" for the armed forces. Narendra Modi's Effigy Burned in Punjab on Dussehra; Rahul Gandhi Tweets 'It’s Sad That Punjab is Feeling Such Anger Towards PM'.

The copy of Singh's letter to Nadda was released in the public domain by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday. Singh, in the letter, claimed that the suspension of goods trains at this juncture may lead to shortage of critical supplies for the Indian Army soldiers stationed in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Punjab CM called for "collective will to resolve imbroglio" that could have consequences not just for Punjab but entire nation, "including armed forces in Ladakh and J&K". Singh also mentioned how the suspension of trains is hurting the economy of state and the Centre.

Amarinder Singh's Letter to JP Nadda

CM has written open letter to BJP pres JP Nadda over suspension of goods trains by Railways, CM has called for collective will to resolve imbroglio that could have dangerous consequences not just for Punjab but entire nation, including armed forces in Ladakh & Kashmir: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/JS6vC4AqSw — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020

Singh also marked his dissent over the "naxal" remark allegedly used by a section of BJP leaders in the state in reference to the farmers who staged a rail roko agitation in Punjab.

The statewide protests, which included blockage of railway lines, erupted in September after the Centre passed three controversial farm reform laws. The agrarian bodies in Punjab alleged a ploy to dilute the MSP regime through the legislations.

After the rail roko agitation was called off last month by over 30 agrarian bodies, the Railways had restarted the goods train operations. The services were, however, again suspended with the Railways citing apprehensions of "uncertainty and safety of train operations".

