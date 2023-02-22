Ghaziabad, February 22: Four unidentified people wearing masks allegedly attempted to loot a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a jewellery shop located in Jagruti Vihar under the Madhuban Bapudham police station.

The miscreants, whose had their faces covered, were armed with pistols, police said, adding, however, they could not succeed in the loot. The incident was captured by a CCTV, police informed further, adding that a case has been registered in the matter. ATM Robbery in UP: Thieves Use Gas Cutter, Decamp With ATM Machine with Rs 20.52 Lakh Cash in Basti (Watch Video).

Robbery Bid Caught on CCTV Camera:

Robbery attempt in Ghaziabad.... Four criminals holding guns tried to entred in a jewellery shop when owner was drinking water outside his shop @ghaziabadpolice @DCPCityGZB @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/BygxZeCKvh — Avishek Kumar Dubey (@dubeyavishek) February 21, 2023

Further, according to the sleuths, special teams have been put together to probe the incident. The CCTV footage was being scanned for leads on the accused, police said further. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Arrested for Robbing Rs 32 Lakh From District Cooperative Bank in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The miscreants made a robbery attempt but did not succeed. A complaint was lodged by a jewellery shop owner on the basis of which a case has been registered. The CCTV footage shows the miscreants entering the shop. Four teams have been formed to probe the matter," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava told ANI. Further investigation is underway.

