Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Kanawani slum area under the Indirapuram police station limits on Thursday, prompting a swift response from fire and district authorities.

According to Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the blaze affected a cluster of around 150 slum dwellings in Kanawani village, where scrap-related work was being carried out.

Also Read | Census 2027: How To Avoid Fraud and Stay Safe From Fraudsters.

"There is Kanavani village in the Indirapuram police station area, and here there are about 150 more slum dwellings where a fire had broken out. Scrap work was being done here," Mandar said.

Firefighting operations were immediately launched, with multiple teams deployed to contain the flames.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary May Jump to INR 69,000 as NC-JCM Proposes 3.83 Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees.

"7 fire tenders have been deployed. The fire has been extinguished... Now the fire will not spread anywhere. After this, if any complaint of someone missing comes, we will also survey that... We have called an ambulance to the spot," he added.

Authorities confirmed that the situation is now fully under control.

"The situation is completely under control. So far, there is no information about anyone missing or any casualties," Mandar stated.

Further assessment and survey of the affected area will be conducted if any reports of missing persons are received. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)