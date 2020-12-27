Mathura (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) Lauding the Mathura district administration's efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana has directed officials to work towards bringing down the case fatality rate to zero per cent.

According to official figures, the latest COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.07 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at one per cent.

Mahana, the minister of infrastructure and industrial development, asked district officials to make arrangements for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines and speedy vaccination.

The minister was addressing a meeting to review develop works in the district on Saturday evening.

He asked authorities to initiate stern action against land and mining mafia.

The minister also distributed certificates and tool kits to 15 trainees selected under the 'one district, one product' scheme.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra apprised the minister about the appreciation the administration had received for controlling stubble burning and arrangements made for the vaccination against COVID-19.

The minister was also informed that more than 12,000 stray cattle have been sent to cow shelters in the district.

